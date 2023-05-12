DOST notification for degree admissions released; registrations from May 16

May 12, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

The process for admissions into degree courses in Telangana started with the release of Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) on Thursday and the registrations will begin on May 16 and end on June 10.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman R Limbadri and Commissioner of Collegiate Education Navin Mittal announced the schedule here for admissions, which would be done in three phases. Web options can be exercised for the first phase between May 20 and June 11 and the seat allotment will be on June 16. Similarly, admissions will be done in two more phases and the classwork will commence from July 17.

Prof. Limbadri and Mr. Navin Mittal said that new features have been introduced in the admission process this time to ease the burden on the students. There are certain professions listed on the DOST portal and students can choose their subjects based on the profession they wish to pursue. The combination of subjects will be listed at the click of the mouse.

Aadhaar-enabled facial recognition smartphone app is newly introduced this year and it will be applicable to students passing from all the Boards. Those passing from the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Telangana can use Tapp Folio and a WhatsApp Chatbot (Auto Responder) is integrated with DOST now. Students can add 79010-02200 to their contacts list to get the DOST-2023 menu on their phones.

Admissions will be done for BA, BSc, BCom, BCom (Hons), BSW, BBA, BBM, and BCA among other degree courses offered by colleges affiliated to all the conventional universities apart from some courses in the JNTU Hyderabad. D-Pharmacy admissions in polytechnic colleges affiliated with SBTET are also done through DOST. Details can be had at ‘https://dost.cgg.gov.in’

