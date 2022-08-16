Telangana records 265 new COVID-19 cases

Image use for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

The State added 265 cases to its COVID-19 tally on August 15, taking the total to 8,29,467. A total of 17,521 samples were put to test and 301 reports were awaited.

The new 265 infections included 142 from Hyderabad, 15 each from Karimnagar and Medchal Malkajgiri, and 14 from Rangareddy.

So far, around 3.70 crore samples have been tested. The toll has remained unchanged at 4,111 for the past several months.

ADVERTISEMENT

The active caseload stood at 3,183 as of August 15 evening.