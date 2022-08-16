Telangana records 265 new COVID-19 cases

The new 265 infections included 142 from Hyderabad, 15 each from Karimnagar and Medchal Malkajgiri, and 14 from Rangareddy

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
August 16, 2022 03:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image use for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

The State added 265 cases to its COVID-19 tally on August 15, taking the total to 8,29,467. A total of 17,521 samples were put to test and 301 reports were awaited.

The new 265 infections included 142 from Hyderabad, 15 each from Karimnagar and Medchal Malkajgiri, and 14 from Rangareddy.

So far, around 3.70 crore samples have been tested. The toll has remained unchanged at 4,111 for the past several months.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The active caseload stood at 3,183 as of August 15 evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana
Coronavirus
health
viral diseases

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app