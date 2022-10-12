Arthritis should not stop anyone from walking: doctors

HYDERABAD

ADVERTISEMENT

Yashoda Hospitals organised a mega event and walkathon at Peoples Plaza Square to spread awareness on arthritis on the occasion of World Arthritis Day, on Wednesday.

Dr. Pavan, director, Yashoda Hospitals, said: This awareness programme and the walk is being organised to break the myth that people should not walk if they have arthritis. On the contrary, they should walk so that the speed of arthritis progression is decreased.

Dr. Sunil Dachapalli, orthopedic surgeon, said it is very important to create awareness about the condition that affects the joints. Dr. Sashikant highlighted the benefits of walking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also present at the event was DR. Dasaradha Rama Reddy Tetali, HOD & senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon.

Free bone, joint check-ups

Meanwhile, free bone and joint check-ups organised by Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, and King Koti, received a great response. About 520 people availed of these tests. X-ray, BMD, orthopaedic consultation, and physiotherapy consultation were also provided.

Dr. C. Kama Raj, senior orthopaedic surgeon, Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, said: Many people misunderstand the symptoms of arthritis as problems of ageing. The prevalence of this myth is also due to the fact that the majority of arthritis sufferers are over 65 years of age. But almost 30% of people under the age of 65 suffer from this disease without recognising it as arthritis. Some of them are young men and women below 20 years of age.