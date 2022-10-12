Arthritis should not stop anyone from walking: doctors

The Hindu Bureau
October 12, 2022 20:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

HYDERABAD

ADVERTISEMENT

Yashoda Hospitals organised a mega event and walkathon at Peoples Plaza Square to spread awareness on arthritis on the occasion of World Arthritis Day, on Wednesday.

Dr. Pavan, director, Yashoda Hospitals, said: This awareness programme and the walk is being organised to break the myth that people should not walk if they have arthritis. On the contrary, they should walk so that the speed of arthritis progression is decreased.

Dr. Sunil Dachapalli, orthopedic surgeon, said it is very important to create awareness about the condition that affects the joints. Dr. Sashikant highlighted the benefits of walking.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also present at the event was DR. Dasaradha Rama Reddy Tetali, HOD & senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon.

Free bone, joint check-ups

Meanwhile, free bone and joint check-ups organised by Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, and King Koti, received a great response. About 520 people availed of these tests. X-ray, BMD, orthopaedic consultation, and physiotherapy consultation were also provided.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Dr. C. Kama Raj, senior orthopaedic surgeon, Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, said: Many people misunderstand the symptoms of arthritis as problems of ageing. The prevalence of this myth is also due to the fact that the majority of arthritis sufferers are over 65 years of age. But almost 30% of people under the age of 65 suffer from this disease without recognising it as arthritis. Some of them are young men and women below 20 years of age.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app