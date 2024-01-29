Art enthusiasts express concern over significant delays in construction of Kaloji Kalakshetram

January 29, 2024 12:35 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - HANAMKONDA

Causing concern among the art and cultural aficionados in the city, the construction works of the Kaloji Kalakshetram, a cultural convention centre, are moving at snail’s pace. Though the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA), which is overseeing the execution of the project, wanted to finish the works and throw the facility open on September 9 last year, coinciding with the birth anniversary of noted poet Kaloji Narayana Rao, the works are yet to be completed. Sources said that 70 percent of the works worth ₹30 crore were only completed so far.

On the other hand, the cost of the state-of-the-art auditorium has risen to ₹85 crore from ₹50 crore. Though the officials claim delays in construction mainly were caused due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is alleged that lack of supervision by the district officials and KUDA during the previous government is said to be the main reason. In 2014, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation stone for the Kalakshetram, the multi-purpose cultural centre in Hanamkonda.

The Kalakshetram structure comprises an auditorium and various other facilities, capable of accommodating up to 1,500 attendees. It is situated on a sprawling 4.25-acre parcel within the KUDA grounds, near the bus station. The four-story structure will also house a mini-meeting hall, dining facilities, and VIP suites, as well as an art gallery, library, offices, lobby, kitchen, and storage areas, all equipped with the latest state-of-the-art amenities.

Finding fault with the previous government for the delay, Santosh Manduva, a resident and art lover, said, “I urge the State government to make efforts to complete the works at the earliest.”

Meanwhile, a review meeting on the progress of the works was held on Saturday evening with KUDA officials and representatives of the agencies carrying out construction work.

Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy, Collector Sikta Patnaik, GWMC Commissioner Shaik Rizwanbasha conducted a review with officials and representatives of the executing agency and directed them to expedite the works to finish them in two months. However, an official said that the works were likely to be completed in April this year.

