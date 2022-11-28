Arresting Congress leaders not justified: Revanth

November 28, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has condemned the arrest of Congress leaders at Bhuvanagiri- Yadadri district in view of the visit by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to Damaracherla to examine the works power plant.

“It was our responsibility, as leaders of the opposition party, to bring the issues to the notice of Chief Minister. The Congress leaders have asked the Chief Minister about his promise of paying compensation to land oustees, other facilities, employment for locals, the issue of podu lands and job cards. How it would wrong to remind the Chief Minister about the promises he mad in the past? Was it a crime to meet the Chief Minister and ask him about these issues?” asked. Mr Revanth Reddy here on Monday.

The TPCC president has been responding on the arrest of District Congress Committee (DCC) president Shankar Naik and others when they tried to meet the Chief Minister. He demanded that the Chief Minister release those arrested and implement the promises made to people of Damaracherla.

