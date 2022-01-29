Arrested for spreading Maoist ideology on social media

Karimnagar

29 January 2022 23:17 IST

He was a ‘recruiting agent’ for naxals, claim police

The Gangadhara police arrested Odisha-based Anem Chandra Rao, ‘secretary’ of Marxist Leninist Study Centre (MLSC), on charges of spreading Maoist ideology through social media and acting as a ‘recruiting agent’ for naxals based in other States.

Police said 59-year-old Chandra Rao, a native of Berhampur in Odisha, was apprehended in Hyderabad on Friday afternoon. The police were on the lookout for him in connection with a case of seizure of explosive materials from one Malyala Suresh of Kondayapalli of Karimnagar district at Laxmidevipalli village in Gangadhara mandal on January 10 this year.

Karimnagar Police Commissioner V. Satyanarayana appreciated the Gangadhara police for their swift action in apprehending Chandra Rao, an accused in the case.

Advertising

Advertising