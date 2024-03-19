Arrest of Kavitha and inclusion as accused is political conspiracy: BRS women leaders

March 19, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - hyderabad

Women leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have alleged that inclusion of MLC K. Kavitha as an accused in the Delhi liquor policy case was part of a political conspiracy against the party and her arrest has political motives, particularly to weaken the party’s morale ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to newspersons here on Tuesday, former Minister Satyavathi Rathod and former MLAs G. Sunitha Mahender Reddy and B. Haripriya Nayak said the entire case was aimed at politically weakening strong regional leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal and K. Chandrasekhar Rao. They stated that had Ms. Kavitha been involved in the case, the Enforcement Directorate would have arrested her when she attended the examination by the investigating agency as a witness.

The political conspiracy angle in the case was exposed by Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, who was arrested in the case long back and in judicial remand already and that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership had offered to make him the Chief Minister in case he along with required MLAs shifted their loyalty from Aam Aadmi Party to BJP. The BRS leaders stated that there was no incriminating proof in the case and that was the reason why the investigating agency was dragging it. They stated that making policies was the right of any elected government including that of Narendra Modi at the Centre and the AAP government in Delhi led by Mr. Kejriwal did the same. They sought to know whether new policies made by the Modi government were after accepting bribe to help somebody else.

Further, they sought to know whether the accused-turned-approvers were telling facts. They termed the liquor case as a Modi case and not ED case.

