Arrest of Jeevan Reddy condemned

Police arrest MLC after a chase

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy condemned the arrest of Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy charging the government with suppressing the rights of Opposition leaders.

Mr. Jeevan Reddy was on his way to Babapur village in Bhimgal mandal where 35-year-old government teacher B. Saraswathi committed suicide after she was transferred to far off place under GO 317. The police arrested the Congress leader at Kammarpally after a chase.

“Are the Opposition leaders, fighting on issues related to public, looking like thieves? How can the police justify their actions of chasing the Opposition leaders and arresting them? Is it constitutionally wrong to console family of a victim?” asked Mr. Revanth Reddy warning that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would have to pay for his misdeeds in future.

Meanwhile, former government whip Anil Kumar visited the house of Ms. Saraswathi and consoled the family. He assured support to the family from the party side.

Another senior leader Mohammad Ali Shabbir also condemned the arrest of Mr. Jeevan Reddy.