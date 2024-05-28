Arrest KCR, KTR for role in phone tapping: Bandi Sanjay

BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Monday, demanded the State government to arrest former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his son K.T. Rama Rao for their alleged role in the phone tapping case.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also called for disqualifying their membership from the Legislative Assembly for their “unconstitutional” role in overseeing the illegal phone surveillance and for the government to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough probe.

In a statement released to the media, Mr. Sanjay Kumar questioned the “delay” in the Congress Government not taking requisite action in the case against the main accused despite “clear evidence” provided by former DCP P. Radha Kishan Rao, who has been arrested, in his confessional statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why is the government not taking measures to ensure one of the main accused and former intelligence chief T. Prabhakar Rao is not deported from the United States? It is clear that the Opposition and specifically the BJP was the main target and threatened those supporting the party,” he claimed.

The former State party chief maintained that “threatening and extorting money” from people after illegally tapping their phones is nothing but “cheating the Constitution” and “anti-democratic” with basic fundamental rights being denied. Even conversations between married couples was sought to be eavesdropped, such has been the low level intelligence work, he charged.

If KCR or KTR ever return to power again, they are sure to do the same thing, so the punishment should be severe including disallowing them from contesting future elections, he demanded. A few other BRS leaders have been involved in the nefarious activity and hence, steps should be taken to ensure that the party itself is de-recognised, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.