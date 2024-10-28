ADVERTISEMENT

Arrest Harish Rao for abusing CM: Congress

Published - October 28, 2024 09:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Congress has demanded the arrest of former Minister and BRS MLA T. Harish Rao for abusing Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Fisheries Corporation Chairman Mettu Sai Kumar said the Begum Bazar police had filed a case against Mr. Harish Rao on October 26 based on his complaint but so far no action has been taken. He said sections 352, 352(1) and 353 were invoked.

Mr. Sai said the entire family of KTR has come out in support of an ‘illegal’ activity showcasing how they cared only for their family and not the State. He urged the police to take action against Mr. Harish Rao as he continued to abuse the CM irrespective of the occasion. “The Congress will not tolerate the abuse and insult of the Chief Minister at any cost,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US