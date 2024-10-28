GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arrest Harish Rao for abusing CM: Congress

Published - October 28, 2024 09:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Congress has demanded the arrest of former Minister and BRS MLA T. Harish Rao for abusing Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Fisheries Corporation Chairman Mettu Sai Kumar said the Begum Bazar police had filed a case against Mr. Harish Rao on October 26 based on his complaint but so far no action has been taken. He said sections 352, 352(1) and 353 were invoked.

Mr. Sai said the entire family of KTR has come out in support of an ‘illegal’ activity showcasing how they cared only for their family and not the State. He urged the police to take action against Mr. Harish Rao as he continued to abuse the CM irrespective of the occasion. “The Congress will not tolerate the abuse and insult of the Chief Minister at any cost,” he added.

Published - October 28, 2024 09:52 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / police / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.