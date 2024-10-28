Arrest Harish Rao for abusing CM: Congress

Telangana Congress has demanded the arrest of former Minister and BRS MLA T. Harish Rao for abusing Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Fisheries Corporation Chairman Mettu Sai Kumar said the Begum Bazar police had filed a case against Mr. Harish Rao on October 26 based on his complaint but so far no action has been taken. He said sections 352, 352(1) and 353 were invoked.

Mr. Sai said the entire family of KTR has come out in support of an ‘illegal’ activity showcasing how they cared only for their family and not the State. He urged the police to take action against Mr. Harish Rao as he continued to abuse the CM irrespective of the occasion. “The Congress will not tolerate the abuse and insult of the Chief Minister at any cost,” he added.