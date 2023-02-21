Arrest BRS leaders: Bhatti, VH

February 21, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has demanded that the government arrest the BRS leaders who attacked Youth Congress leader Thota Pawan at Warangal on Monday night.

In a release here on Tuesday, the CLP leader said that it was unfortunate that the Congress activists who had protested against the incident should be arrested by police and it was nothing but stifling the voice of the opposition and anti-constitutional.

Party senior leader and former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao also condemned the attack and demanded immediate action against those responsible for the attack.

Mr. Pawan was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad from Warangal for better treatment and was undergoing treatment. Mr. Hanumantha visited him and enquired about his health.