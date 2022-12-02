 Arrest both Kavitha and BL Santosh, demands Congress MLA

December 02, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy has demanded the Centre and State governments to arrest K. Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam case and B.L. Santosh in TRS MLAs’ poaching case as both of them committed crimes. He said that the Congress party would take this on its agenda.

“For the past few days we are seeing only the news of Ms. Kavitha’s name in liquor scam and Mr. Santosh’s name in MLA’s poaching case. Union government filed Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate cases against Ms. Kavitha, while State government filed cases against Mr. Santosh. Both of them must be arrested immediately. Several new issues will come to light if Mr Santosh was arrested,” said Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy while speaking to reporters at Assembly on Friday.

Referring to Ms. Kavitha, the Congress MLA said that the fear of arrest was clearly visible in Ms. Kavitha and her challenge to arrest her is only to cover her fear.

“Poaching MLAs is bigger than liquor scam. Admitting Congress MLAs in TRS was scheme while poaching TRS MLAs into BJP is a scam. BJP has been luring even Congress MLAs to join the party,” said Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy.

On the attack and arrest of YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila, the Congress MLA said that the regional feelings got ground again with her attitude and she has been creating unnecessary problems with her ‘loose talk’. He said that her comments would create unwarranted problems to the migrants from Andhra Pradesh.

“We do not know whom the ‘Sharmila arrow’ released by the BJP would hit,” he commented.

On the recruitment drive, Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy urged Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to extend promotions to the employees and fill all vacant posts without any delay.

In a release, Congress senior vice president Mallu Ravi said that both BJP and TRS were involved in corruption and the recent cases of BL Santosh and K Kavitha stands as testimony for that.