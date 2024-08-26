Array of devotional programmes mark celebration of Sri Krishna Janmashtami

A host of special rituals including ‘Utla Panduga’ marked the celebration of Sri Krishna Janmashtami in various parts of the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scores of devotees made a beeline to the ISKCON temple at Arepalli village near the famous temple town of Vemulawada in Rajanna Sircilla district.

Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas offered special prayers at the temple.

An array of devotional programmes and ‘Gau Puja’, among other special rituals, were organised at various places in the former undivided Karimnagar district on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.