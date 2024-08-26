ADVERTISEMENT

Array of devotional programmes mark celebration of Sri Krishna Janmashtami

Published - August 26, 2024 09:34 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

A host of special rituals including ‘Utla Panduga’ marked the celebration of Sri Krishna Janmashtami in various parts of the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scores of devotees made a beeline to the ISKCON temple at Arepalli village near the famous temple town of Vemulawada in Rajanna Sircilla district.

Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas offered special prayers at the temple.

An array of devotional programmes and ‘Gau Puja’, among other special rituals, were organised at various places in the former undivided Karimnagar district on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US