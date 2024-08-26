GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Array of devotional programmes mark celebration of Sri Krishna Janmashtami

Published - August 26, 2024 09:34 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

A host of special rituals including ‘Utla Panduga’ marked the celebration of Sri Krishna Janmashtami in various parts of the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district on Monday.

Scores of devotees made a beeline to the ISKCON temple at Arepalli village near the famous temple town of Vemulawada in Rajanna Sircilla district.

Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas offered special prayers at the temple.

An array of devotional programmes and ‘Gau Puja’, among other special rituals, were organised at various places in the former undivided Karimnagar district on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

