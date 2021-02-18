Arrangements made for Legislative Council polls

62 polling stations identified in Bhadradi-Kothagudem district

The district administration has begun finalising the election management plan for the upcoming Legislative Council elections to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency scheduled to be held on March 14.

The district is part of the vast Graduates’ Constituency consisting of the old undivided Khammam, Warangal and Nalgonda districts. The predominantly tribal populated district has a total of 41,571 registered graduate voters including 24,733 male, 16,829 female and nine in “Others” category.

For the next month’s MLC election, as many as 62 polling stations have been identified with 671 voters per polling station on an average in the district, sources said. Around 300 polling personnel including 75 each Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers are expected to be drafted for the election duty. This apart, the police department is chalking out a bandobust plan to deploy adequate numbers of police personnel at each polling station on the election day.

Nodal officers have been appointed to discharge their designated duties as mandated by the Election Commission to ensure smooth conduct of the election in a free and fair manner. The nodal officers have been tasked with election related duties including strict enforcement of model code of conduct, auditing election expenditure, training of the polling staff, distribution of polling materials and other administrative and logistics arrangements.

Collector M V Reddy on Thursday held a meeting with the nodal officers at the Collectorate in Kothagudem and discussed about the election management plan. He asked the officials to oversee the election process on a daily basis and submit reports daily. He said a control room has been set up to attend to election related complaints, if any. The phone number of the control room is 08744 241950.