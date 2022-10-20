Arrangements made for cash payment of PM Kisan Yojana

ADVERTISEMENT

All arrangements were put in place at 5,122 post offices across the State for cash payment to beneficiaries of PM Kisan Yojana. The amount will be disbursed through micro ATMs free of cost .

According to a release here on Thursday by postal department, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released 12 th instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi on October 17 worth ₹16,000 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer DBT) into the bank accounts of over 8 crore farmers for 2022-23 Yasangi (Rabi) season.

In this regard Department of Posts has made special arrangements to help PM Kisan farmers in withdrawing cash from their bank accounts at their doorstep, free of cost. 5362 Micro ATMs have been pressed into service and 4573 branch postmasters have been supplied with adequate cash to make payments in the villages. Micro ATM Services can be availed by the farmers having Aadhaar-linked bank accounts and who are not in a position to visit bank branch/fixed ATM for withdrawals. For using Micro ATM, the farmer can visit nearest Post Office with his/her Aadhar Card and Mobile, linked to any bank account, and withdraw cash by impressing finger print and informing the OTP received on his/her registered mobile number to the Postmaster.