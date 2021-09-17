Arrangements in place for immersion day

HYDERABAD

17 September 2021 20:23 IST

Mega event falls on Sunday

All arrangements are in place for the gala immersion of Ganesh idols scheduled for Sunday, a statement by the GHMC said.

A total of 330 cranes of various capacities were organised for immersion, at 33 lakes and 25 special ponds created for the purpose.

A total of 106 cranes were stationed near 33 lakes, with 33 of them deployed at Tank Bund, and 11 on the NTR Marg. In order to remove the heavy load of waste after immersion, 20 excavators, 21 earth-movers, 39 mini tippers and 44 vehicles with 10 tonnes of capacity were pressed into service.

Advertising

Advertising

More than 8,000 workers, constituting 162 Ganesh Action Teams, would be posted on three shifts to ensure smooth completion of immersion.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board set up special camps at 101 locations, including procession routes, to provide 30 lakh packets of water to devotees. The Roads & Buildings department would organise barricades, watch towers and view cutters, while the Fire department would provide 38 fire-tending vehicles to face emergency situations. The Tourism department would station three boats in Tank Bund, two at Necklace Road besides four speed boats. These apart, 10 expert swimmers would be ready to help in case of any drowning incident.

For uninterrupted power supply, 101 transformers were stationed at Hussainsagar, and Saroornagar, besides 41,284 specially commissioned street lights.

Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav and Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi inspected the immersion arrangements at Tank Bund.