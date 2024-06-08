Arrangements in place for Group 1 exams on June 9

All arrangements have been made by the Telangana Public Service Commission for the smooth and effective conduct of Group – I Services, Preliminary Test on June 9 from 10.30 a.m. 1o 1 p.m.

As many as 4.03 lakh candidates are set to write the exam from 897 test centres across 31 districts.

The commission has taken measures to implement candidate specific OMR sheets, biometric attendance capture by trained Invigilators and installation of CC cameras at the strong rooms and at the examination centres. Regional Coordinators(RC) have been appointed from the commission at the rate of one RC for every 20 Test centres for effective coordination with all the chief superintendents for smooth conduct of the examination as per the process laid down, according to a media release.

In addition, one sitting squad for each centre, a flying squad entrusted with inspecting three to five centres, and one identification officer for every 100 candidates — for checking hall tickets, Identification proof, and sufficient frisking personnel will also be on duty. As the test begins at 10.30 a.m., all admission into the exam hall will be completed by 10 a.m., after which the centre gate will be closed, and no candidate will be allowed entry.

