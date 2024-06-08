GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Arrangements in place for Group 1 exams on June 9

Published - June 08, 2024 04:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

All arrangements have been made by the Telangana Public Service Commission for the smooth and effective conduct of Group – I Services, Preliminary Test on June 9 from 10.30 a.m. 1o 1 p.m.

As many as 4.03 lakh candidates are set to write the exam from 897 test centres across 31 districts.

The commission has taken measures to implement candidate specific OMR sheets, biometric attendance capture by trained Invigilators and installation of CC cameras at the strong rooms and at the examination centres. Regional Coordinators(RC) have been appointed from the commission at the rate of one RC for every 20 Test centres for effective coordination with all the chief superintendents for smooth conduct of the examination as per the process laid down, according to a media release.

In addition, one sitting squad for each centre, a flying squad entrusted with inspecting three to five centres, and one identification officer for every 100 candidates — for checking hall tickets, Identification proof, and sufficient frisking personnel will also be on duty. As the test begins at 10.30 a.m., all admission into the exam hall will be completed by 10 a.m., after which the centre gate will be closed, and no candidate will be allowed entry.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.