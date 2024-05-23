GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arrangements in place for EdCET today

Published - May 23, 2024 07:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

All arrangements are in place for the State Common Entrance Test for admission into B. Ed two-year regular courses in colleges through Ed.CET on Thursday.

The computer-based test, in morning and afternoon sessions, is being conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

According to test convener Mrunalini Talla, 33,879 candidates registered for the test. The session, one from 10 a.m. to 12 noon will see 16,929 candidates, and the second from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. will have 16,950 candidates. The organisers have set up 79 test centres in Telangana and one centre each in Kurnool and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates are required to reach the test centre 90 minutes before. Hall tickets can be downloaded from https://edcet.tsche.ac.in.

