Arrangements in place for counting for Dubbak by-poll on Nov. 10

All arrangements are in place for the counting of votes for Dubbak by-election on November 10. District Election Officer (DEO) and Collector Bharathi Hollikeri visited Indur Engineering College and examined the arrangements.

Stating that there should not be any problem for counting agents, she said that barricades should be erected around the area to restrict unauthorised entry of people.

Police were directed to take the required steps to prevent any untoward incidents.

The Collector also appealed to farmers to regularise the Sada Bainami papers before November 10.