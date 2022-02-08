Arrangements in place at Medaram

Officials at Medaram site.

MULUGU

08 February 2022 23:06 IST

In anticipation of a large congregation of lakhs of devotees at Medaram during the coming four-day Sammakka Saralamma jatara, elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure provision of all basic amenities to the devotees and make the tribal fair a mega success, said Mulugu District Collector Krishna Aditya.

Speaking to reporters in Medaram on Tuesday, the Collector said the footfall this time was expected to be higher than that of the previous jatara when around 70 to 80 lakh devotees visited Medaram.

The State government has provided all basic amenities at Medaram for the convenience of devotees by allocating ₹ 75 crore for the four-day jatara this time.

Focus has been laid on provision of drinking water, sanitation and healthcare facilities in and around Medaram, he said, adding that around 2300 sanitation workers from various parts of the State and also Rajahmundry in AP had been deployed in Medaram. in connection with the ensuing jatara while 445 permanent and 64 mini toilets have been constructed and also near the parking lots on the outer periphery of the village. Around 1200 healthcare personnel had been deployed for prompt delivery of medical services including emergency medicare to the needy during the jatara. A mega medical camp will be organised at the TTD Kalyana Mandapam in Medaram in addition to 30 other medical camps at various locations at the jatara area during the four days of the tribal fair.

COVID testing and vaccination centres will be made available at the jatara site, the Collector said, urging devotees to strictly comply with the COVID related safety guidelines.

Sajjanar plea

TSRTC Vice- Chairman and Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar said that top priority will be accorded to safety of pilgrims in Medaram jatara. He appealed the employees to work as a team to make jatara a grand success. Mr. Sajjanar held a Zoom meeting with about 40,000 employees in two phases- in the morning and afternoon- half- an- hour each.