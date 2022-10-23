Arrangements for smooth conduct of Munugode bypoll: CEO

ADVERTISEMENT

The State election authority has said that necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of Munugode byelection have been made and works were progressing in full swing as scheduled.

Printing of ballot paper for electronic voting machines and postal ballot had been completed and commissioning of EVMs started in the presence of representatives of political parties/contesting candidates. Commissioning of EVMs would be completed by October 25, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said in a statement.

The first randomisation of EVMs was completed on October 18 and 35% of EVMs and VVPATs were allotted to the Returning Officer as reserve. In all, 1,207 ballot units, 403 control units and 403 VVPATs, were made available. The second randomisation of the EVMs was completed on October 20 and polling station wise allotment of EVMs and their segregation had also been completed.

The second training for polling personnel was scheduled for two days on October 27 and 28, where in the presiding officer would explain to them about how to connect the three ballot units. The election authority took steps to appoint the required number of polling personnel along with 25% reserve.

The constituency had 345 voters who were above 80 years of age and 394 differently abled voters submitted the Form 12D within specified time to cast their votes through postal ballot. Accordingly, the schedule for casting of postal ballots by senior citizens and persons with disabilities had been prepared in line with the instructions issued by the Election Commission of India.

A team monitoring casting of postal ballots would comprise a videographer and a police official along with the election staff. The contesting candidates could also send their representatives along with the team.

The CEO said that 12 cases had been filed and ₹2.49 crore cash had been seized since the issuance of notification. The police and excise personnel seized 1,483.67 litres of liquor and booked 77 cases besides arresting 36 persons.

Referring to media reports about distribution of cash, liquor and freebies to voters, the flying squads as well as static surveillance teams had been directed to announce through public address systems fitted on the vehicle about the penal provisions against those found guilty of the offence.

The EC had appointed senior IRS officer Subodh Singh as second election observer along with Samatha Mullapudi as expenditure observers in Munugode while the Income Tax department had nominated seven other personnel to control flow of illicit cash in the constituency.

A dedicated control room with toll free number (08682230198) had been set up where a 14-member team would monitor the complaints round the clock. Of these, four members had been drafted to receive complaints and the remaining 10 would seek information regarding violation of the model code of conduct from village level officers.

Meanwhile, additional CEO K. Manicka Raj visited the constituency on Sunday to monitor the situation as well as supervise the arrangements that were being made.