Arrangements for CM’s public meeting in Wyra reviewed

Khammam District Collector Muzammil Khan on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s public meeting scheduled to be held in Wyra town of Khammam district on August 15.

The Chief Minister will address the public meeting between 3 and 4.30 p.m. in Wyra town on Thursday to mark the completion of loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh for the benefit of farmers, official sources said.

The Chief Minister will arrive in Pusugudem of Bhadradri Kothagudem district from Hyderabad by a helicopter around 12.50 p.m. on Thursday afternoon where he will unveil the pylon, switch on the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP)’s pump house-II and perform puja at delivery cistern at the site.