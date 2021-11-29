Around 600kg of ganja worth ₹40 lakh seized by Sangareddy police

SANGAREDDY:

29 November 2021 15:14 IST

Two arrested, lorry seized.

In a huge catch, the police of Sangareddy seized about 600kg of dry ganja in the district headquarters on Monday. According to Superintendent of Police M. Ramana Kumar, the police led by DSP A. Balaji checked and stopped a lorry carrying about 600kg of dry ganja from Tuni in Andhra Pradesh to Latur in Maharashtra via Hyderabad.

The lorry bearing the Karnataka registration number was stopped at Kandi and police seized six quintals of dry ganja packed in 10 packets worth about ₹40 lakh. Police arrested two persons and they were identified as Anil Govind Kalimukle and driver Ganesh Nanda Kishore Potedar, both belonging to Maharashtra. It was alleged that one Anil Reddy of Enkepally village near Narayanakhed was also involved in the case.

