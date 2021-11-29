Telangana

Around 600kg of ganja worth ₹40 lakh seized by Sangareddy police

M. Ramana Kumar SP along with ASP Admin Nikhita Panth addressing the media regarding the 600kg ganja seized at a rural police station, in Sangareddy district.   | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

In a huge catch, the police of Sangareddy seized about 600kg of dry ganja in the district headquarters on Monday. According to Superintendent of Police M. Ramana Kumar, the police led by DSP A. Balaji checked and stopped a lorry carrying about 600kg of dry ganja from Tuni in Andhra Pradesh to Latur in Maharashtra via Hyderabad.

The lorry bearing the Karnataka registration number was stopped at Kandi and police seized six quintals of dry ganja packed in 10 packets worth about ₹40 lakh. Police arrested two persons and they were identified as Anil Govind Kalimukle and driver Ganesh Nanda Kishore Potedar, both belonging to Maharashtra. It was alleged that one Anil Reddy of Enkepally village near Narayanakhed was also involved in the case.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2021 3:15:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/around-600kg-of-ganja-worth-40-lakh-seized-by-sangareddy-police/article37747928.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY