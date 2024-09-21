GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arogya Mitras call off stir

Published - September 21, 2024 11:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Arogya Mitras called off their two-day-old strike late on Friday (September 20, 2024) evening after the intervention of Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narsimha at his residence.

The minister met the CEO of Arogyashree Trust as well as State leaders of the Trust. The talks ended fruitfully after the Mr. Raja Narsimha responded positively and took a key decision by accepting cadre change (data entry operator) and increasing the salary from ₹15,600 to ₹19,500. The key demands of Arogya Mitras that have been pending for the last 10 years were cadre change and salary hike.

