Army undertakes empowerment campaign

July 11, 2022 19:33 IST

Focus on children with special needs

Hyderabad

As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Indian Army has undertaken an empowerment campaign for Children with Special Needs (CWSN) under the slogan ‘Embracing Uniqueness’.

Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) in collaboration with the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID) are conducting this campaign from July 11 to 16 in Secunderabad.

CWSN and their families constantly battle against their rightful and judicious embracement and integration into society. It is essential that CWSN be provided with equal platform and opportunities to grow, excel and carve a befitting identity in the societal fabric.

On Monday, the events commenced with the inauguration of the Empowerment Week at the heritage structure, Moti Mahal, AOC Records.

Later, a seminar on inclusive education was carried out at the famed Navdeep Hall of AOC Centre. The seminar was attended by the principals of various Army schools and representatives of NGOs. The seminar focused on creating awareness and creating an atmosphere conducive to the growth of CWSN through inclusion. The Indian Army through this empowerment campaign aims at creating awareness and sensitising the environment while providing CWSN with a platform to showcase their abilities.