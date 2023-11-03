Army Skill Training Centre inaugurated at 1 EME Centre

November 03, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

An Army Skill Training Centre (ASTC) was inaugurated at the 1 EME Centre, Bolarum, on Thursday.

The centre aims to provide skill training to the families and veer naris (martyr widows) associated with the Secunderabad Military Station.

Currently, the centre offers courses in self-employed tailoring, beauty therapy, and computer training. Each batch can accommodate up to 30 individuals, and the courses have a duration of 300 hours, after the completion of which they receive a certificate from National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). The first batch of the self-employed tailor course commenced on Thursday, with the beauty therapist course scheduled to begin in the first week of December.

The ASTC’s skill development programmes are a collaborative effort between the 1 EME Centre, the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV), the Adjutant-General branch of the Indian Army, and the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. These initiatives aim to offer a range of NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation) certified courses to Indian Army families.

“This initiative will empower families and veer naris towards self-reliance, financial independence, jobs in all sectors, soft loan by banks to start their own firm or go for self employment,” shared Brigadier Suresh G, Commandant of 1 EME Centre.

