Army recruitment rally from Jan.17

Army recruitment rally under Unit Headquarters Quota will be held at 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad onwards for enrolment of soldier technician, soldier technician (aviation), soldier tradesman (chef & stewards) categories and outstanding sportsmen (open category) in the fields of aquatics (swimming/diving) and volleyball from January 17. Tenth, matric pass or Intermediate is the educational qualification with the age limit being 17 years and six months to 23 years.

Eligible candidates are required to report at Koteswar Dwar, 4 Training Battalion (4 Trg Bn), 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad at 6 a.m. for participating in the rally.

For other details, candidates can contact Headquarters 1 EME Centre at Bolarum, Secunderabad, send an e-mail to awwaleagle@gmail.com or check the website (www.joinindanarmy@nic.in).

The conduct of the rally is subject to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, said a press release.