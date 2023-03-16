ADVERTISEMENT

Army pilot killed in Arunachal Pradesh chopper crash was from Telangana

March 16, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Lt Col Reddy hails from Bommalaramaram village of Yadadri district

The Hindu Bureau

One of the two pilots killed in a chopper crash in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday morning hailed from Telangana.

Lt Col Vuppala Vinay Bhanu Reddy, hailing from Bommalaramaram village of Yadadri district, was among the two pilots killed when an Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh, lost contact with the ATC around 09:15 a.m. on Thursday. The co-pilot was Major Jayanth A.

Five search parties of Indian Army, SSB and ITBP were immediately launched. The wreckage of the aircraft was found near Banglajaap East village of Mandala. They stated that the pilot and the co-pilot of the helicopter lost their lives in the accident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An investigation was being ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. According to information, Lt Col Reddy is survived by wife and two daughters. His wife is a dental doctor in Indian Army. The family is staying in Malkajgiri area of Medchal Malkajgiri district.

In a tweet, Eastern Command Army Commander Lt Gen R. P. Kalita said: “#Lt Gen RP Kalita, #ArmyCommanderEC and all ranks offer tribute to the supreme sacrifice of Lt Col V.V.B.Reddy and Major Jayanth. A, in the line of duty at Mandala #Arunachal Pradesh while carrying out operational flying of Cheetah helicopter. #IndianArmy stand firm with the bereaved family”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US