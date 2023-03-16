Army pilot killed in Arunachal Pradesh chopper crash was from Telangana

March 16, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

One of the two pilots killed in a chopper crash in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday morning hailed from Telangana.

Lt Col Vuppala Vinay Bhanu Reddy, hailing from Bommalaramaram village of Yadadri district, was among the two pilots killed when an Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh, lost contact with the ATC around 09:15 a.m. on Thursday. The co-pilot was Major Jayanth A.

Five search parties of Indian Army, SSB and ITBP were immediately launched. The wreckage of the aircraft was found near Banglajaap East village of Mandala. They stated that the pilot and the co-pilot of the helicopter lost their lives in the accident.

An investigation was being ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. According to information, Lt Col Reddy is survived by wife and two daughters. His wife is a dental doctor in Indian Army. The family is staying in Malkajgiri area of Medchal Malkajgiri district.

In a tweet, Eastern Command Army Commander Lt Gen R. P. Kalita said: “#Lt Gen RP Kalita, #ArmyCommanderEC and all ranks offer tribute to the supreme sacrifice of Lt Col V.V.B.Reddy and Major Jayanth. A, in the line of duty at Mandala #Arunachal Pradesh while carrying out operational flying of Cheetah helicopter. #IndianArmy stand firm with the bereaved family”.