Army Jawan killed, wife hospitalised in a road accident near Warangal 

February 26, 2024 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST - WARANGAL:

P. Laxma Reddy

Challa Srinivas who died in a road accident near Warangal on February 26, 2024. File | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

In a tragic accident that occurred at Ookal crossroad of Geesugondal Mandal, about 23 km away from Warangal, 32-year-old Challa Srinivas, an Indian Army jawan, died. His wife, 30-year-old Bhavani, suffered critical injuries.

The couple was travelling on a two-wheeler when Srinivas reportedly lost control over the vehicle and rammed into a road divider on Monday morning.

Challa Srinivas succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while his wife, who sustained serious injuries, was shifted to a private hospital in Warangal. The couple were from Manuguru of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. They came here to see their relatives and were returning to their hometown when the accident occurred. They have two sons.  More details are awaited.

