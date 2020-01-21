Army GOC calls on HMR MD

Major General RK Singh, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) met HMR MD N.V.S. Reddy at the Metro Rail Bhavan on Tuesday. HMR has constructed Golden Palm Sainik Bhawan (GPSB) for the soldiers and military officers in about 1.68 acre near Secunderabad Railway station.
The building houses various establishments such as ECHS Polyclinic, ECHS Dental Clinic (Research & Referral) and veteran cell besides state of the art transit accommodation for all ranks. This joint venture is an apostle of excellent civil-military cooperation and will provide an excellent transit facility to the soldiers of TS and AP, the GOC noted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.