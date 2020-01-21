Army GOC calls on HMR MD

Major General RK Singh, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) met HMR MD N.V.S. Reddy at the Metro Rail Bhavan on Tuesday. HMR has constructed Golden Palm Sainik Bhawan (GPSB) for the soldiers and military officers in about 1.68 acre near Secunderabad Railway station.

The building houses various establishments such as ECHS Polyclinic, ECHS Dental Clinic (Research & Referral) and veteran cell besides state of the art transit accommodation for all ranks. This joint venture is an apostle of excellent civil-military cooperation and will provide an excellent transit facility to the soldiers of TS and AP, the GOC noted.