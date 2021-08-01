Army dental college student found dead

HYDERABAD

01 August 2021 22:22 IST

A final year student of Army College of Dental Sciences in Secunderabad was found dead in her hostel room on Saturday evening.

According to Jawaharnagar police of Rachakonda Commissionerate, the victim, Sunandha, 25, a native of Haryana, died by hanging. She resorted to the extreme step as she could not get an MBBS seat in NEET and since then she was depressed over the same. The family members also consulted a psychiatrist for her.

On Saturday evening., she met her friends in their room, discussed her ‘MBBS dream’ and went back to her single occupancy hostel room. At 8.30 p.m. when her friends called her for dinner, she did not respond. Suspecting something wrong, they reached her floor and knocked on the door repeatedly. As there was no response, with the help of the jawans on the campus, they broke open the door and found her in a shocking state.

Soon, she was rushed to Army Hospital at Tirumalagiri where doctors declared her dead.

(Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)