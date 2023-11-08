Arms Licence holders told to deposit their weapons

November 08, 2023 05:40 am | Updated 05:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya, the Arms licensing authority in the police jurisdiction, on Tuesday reiterated that all holders of Arms Licences must deposit their weapons.

In view of the State general elections, to maintain public peace and tranquility, he said the licensees who changed their residential address and failed to deposit their weapons must complete the procedure at the earliest. They could approach the nearest police station and deposit the weapons.

The deposited weapons can be taken back, as per procedure, on or after December 10, 2023 (Sunday).

Failing to comply with the order will result in action as per the law, Mr. Shandilya cautioned.