Arming girl students with life skills

The first leg of a training programme christened ‘Voice 4 Girls’ aimed at empowering adolescent girls with requisite communication and life skills concluded in 14 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) across the district on Sunday.

Around 990 students of classes 8 and 9 underwent training as part of the 10-day programme organised by NGO Voice 4 Girls. Volunteers of the organisation conducted interactive sessions designed to boost self-confidence and inculcate leadership qualities among the girls, sources said.

The programme is intended to equip the girls with language and life skills needed to take informed decisions about their future, said Madhusudhan, District Educational Officer, Khammam.

Two more phases

The first phase of the programme was titled ‘Parichai’, and the later phases — ‘Disha’ and ‘Sakshi’ — will help the girls acquire requisite knowledge about their rights, goal setting and means to achieve their academic and career goals, he added.

The programme also envisages evaluation of the learning outcomes of the participants to enhance their decision-making skills.

Collector R.V. Karnan interacted with the girl students during the training session held at the KGBV in Khammam rural mandal a few days ago.