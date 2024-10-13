ADVERTISEMENT

Armed Reserve head constable shoots himself to death in Mahabubabad

Published - October 13, 2024 09:49 pm IST - MAHABUBABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 58-year-old Armed Reserve Police head constable G. Srinivas allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon at the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) in Mahabubabad district headquarters town on Sunday evening.

The deceased was a native of Warangal. Srinivas, who was on security duty at the strong room of the Treasury at the IDOC, shot himself with a self-loading rifle (SLR) in his chest, resulting in his instant death, a police officer said.

Family disputes are suspected to be the reason for his suicide. The Mahabubabad town police have registered a case and took up a detailed investigation to ascertain the exact reason behind his drastic step.

Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline numbers: 8142020033/44

