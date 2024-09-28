GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Armed Reserve constable found dead at collectorate complex in Telangana

Published - September 28, 2024 08:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A constable working with the Armed Reserve (AR) wing was found dead at the Ranga Reddy District Collectorate complex at Adibatla early on Saturday morning. He is believed to have shot himself with his service weapon.

Police said the 2018-batch constable, D. Balakrishna Goud (32), wrote a note before shooting himself with a rifle. “He wrote that he was facing issues in his personal life and mentioned that nobody else was responsible for this death,” said a police official, seeking anonymity. 

He is believed to have shot himself at his barrack around around 3 a.m. on Saturday, after completing his shift at the collectorate complex on Friday night. A case was registered and the body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for an autopsy.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline number are: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)

