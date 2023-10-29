HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Armed Reserve constable dismissed for robbing businessman in the guise of seizing cash

The gang, including AR constable Ballari Srikanth, posing as police officials conducted vehicle checks and made away with ₹18.50 lakh cash from a businessman in Punjagutta

October 29, 2023 08:49 am | Updated 08:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The gang of men posing as cops who ‘seized’  ₹18.50 lakh cash from a businessman in Hyderabad’s Panjagutta had an Armed Reserve (AR) police constable in uniform among them, said the police. The Commissioner of Rachakonda police issued orders to dismiss the 2018 batch constable on Saturday. 

Taking advantage of Model Code of Conduct in force in Telangana, the gang, including AR constable Ballari Srikanth, posing as police officials conducted vehicle checks and made away with ₹18.50 lakh cash from a businessman in Punjagutta on Thursday night. Officials said that according to the businessman, the men showed up in a police patrol van clad in khaki uniforms. 

Inspector of Panjagutta police, B. Durga Rao, said that Pradeep Sharma, 30, a private employee, was asked to deposit ₹20 lakh in the bank by an employee of Chimanlal Suresh Kumar Textiles Pvt Ltd. “On Thursday night, he collected the cash from Akshay, an employee of the textiles shop, and was heading towards Khairatabad from Banjara Hills in his car with his driver when he was stopped by two men dressed in khaki. The men showed up on a patrolling bike and within a few minutes, an SUV similar to the ones used by the police also stopped to intervene,” said the official. 

The car then picked him up, leaving his driver behind and dropped him at the Khairatabad Metro Station, which is located a few hundred metres away. “The bag was returned to him with ₹1.50 lakh and the gang fled the place,” added the official. 

However, it was revealed on Saturday that Srikanth, along with his friends and relatives, had planned the con amidst the stringent vehicle checking across the State in view of the upcoming Assembly Elections.

The Commissioner of Police Rachakonda D.S. Chauhan has dismissed the constable from service. “The Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda has enquired into the incident and knowing the facts of his involvement in the commission of the offence took stringent action by initiating disciplinary action against him and dismissed him from service. Further the Commissioner of Police Rachakonda has warned that if any police personnel gets involved in any misconduct and negligence to duty stringent action will be taken against them,” a note from the official said. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.