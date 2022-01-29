Arli (T) shivers at 4.90 C

Cold spell to continue for another two days

Cold wave conditions continued to sweep across Telangana with Arli (T) village in Adilabad district recording 4.9 degree Celsius on Friday night.

With the India Meteorological Department forecasting minimum temperatures falling below normal by 2.4 degree C in isolated pockets over Telangana, several parts recorded dip in night temperatures.

The Telangana State Planning Board said during the last 24 hours, minimum temperatures were recorded less than 10°C at a few places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Jayashankar, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Medak, Sangareddy and Rangareddy districts and the cold spell is expected to continue for next 2 days and temperatures are set to rise by 2-4°C thereafter. Apart from Arli (T), old Adilabad district shivered with Sirpur (U) recording 5.8, Ginnedhari (6), Meerkhanpet in Rangareddy district (6.2 degree C), Nyalkal in Sangareddy district (6.2), Janinadh and Pippaldhari both in Adilabad district, (6.3), Pembi in Nirmal district (6.6) and Kawal Tiger Reserve (6.9 degree C).

In GHMC area during the past 24 hours lowest minimum temperature of 9.3 degree C was recorded at Rajendranagar.