Aries Chelamin receives India’s first BIS certification for chelated zinc

February 07, 2023 03:41 am | Updated 03:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Monday presented the first ISI mark for chelated zinc to Aries Chelamin, the flagship brand of micronutrient and speciality fertilizer manufacturer Aries Agro Ltd.

“Since 1969, Aries has been at the forefront of providing best-in-class speciality fertilizers that are cost effective and customised for the needs of soils and crops of India. Aries Chelamin, Chelated Zinc, was the brand that pioneered chelation technology in India and it is indeed a proud moment for us to receive the first ISI mark for our flagship product that has been used by several million farmers,” said chairman and MD of Aries Agro Ltd., Rahul Mirchandani.

“Our manufacturing facilities adhere to the most stringent ISO and FCO norms and the BIS awarding us the first ISI mark for chelated zinc is another testament to our exemplary and exacting quality management systems.” he added.

Senior director and head of BIS-Hyderabad Branch, K.V. Rao said, “Aries Agro Limited has distinguished itself over the past five decades. The process of receiving the all India first ISI mark is very tough and the Aries Agro quality assurance, manufacturing excellence and research teams provided all the documentation, data and met all inspection parameters perfectly. The culture of quality, transparency and continuous improvement is all pervasive and we are proud to welcome Aries Chelamin to the distinguished family of ISI-marked brands.”

Senior vice-president-Marketing (South India) Jayapradeep Subramanian were present.

