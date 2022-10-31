Arguments in Raja Singh case to continue

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
October 31, 2022 21:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

None of the three cases, based on which PD Act was invoked against MLA T. Raja Singh, was connected to disturbing public order, senior counsel Ravi Chander said in Telangana High Court on Monday.

Presenting arguments in a petition filed by the legislator’s wife challenging the invoking of PD Act against Mr. Singh before a bench of Justices Abhishek Reddy and J. Sridevi, counsel contended that 12 other cases too had no ingredients to suggest that the MLA’s action disturbed public peace.

The senior advocate cited different verdicts delivered by the Supreme Court quashing detention of persons under PD Act. He said that Telangana HC too quashed 10 cases in which PD Act was invoked against different persons.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The hearing would continue on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app