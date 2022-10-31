Arguments in Raja Singh case to continue

None of the three cases, based on which PD Act was invoked against MLA T. Raja Singh, was connected to disturbing public order, senior counsel Ravi Chander said in Telangana High Court on Monday.

Presenting arguments in a petition filed by the legislator’s wife challenging the invoking of PD Act against Mr. Singh before a bench of Justices Abhishek Reddy and J. Sridevi, counsel contended that 12 other cases too had no ingredients to suggest that the MLA’s action disturbed public peace.

The senior advocate cited different verdicts delivered by the Supreme Court quashing detention of persons under PD Act. He said that Telangana HC too quashed 10 cases in which PD Act was invoked against different persons.

The hearing would continue on Tuesday.