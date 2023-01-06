Arguments in MLAs case transfer to CBI to continue on Monday

January 06, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court on Friday posted for Monday the ongoing hearing of the appeal filed by State government challenging single judge order transferring investigation of the MLAs poaching attempt case to CBI.

Senior counsel D.V. Sitaram Murthy, L. Ravichander and C. Damoder Reddy presented their contentions on Friday before the bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji on behalf of the respondents. When the CJ sought to know who was appearing for CBI, Assistant Solicitor General Gadi Praveen Kumar informed the bench that the CBI had received the certified copy of the single judge order the previous day.

The ASJ said the CBI had written to the State government to hand over all the documents and papers pertaining to the poaching attempt case. The CBI would begin its investigation soon after the file of the case was received, Mr. Praveen Kumar told the bench. Former Advocate General and senior counsel D.V. Sitaram Murthy, making his submissions for the second consecutive day on Friday, said there was nothing to find fault with the single judge verdict.

It was a well-considered and dispassionate verdict and the judge observed a lot of restraint, the senior counsel said. Reiterating that there were serious lapses suggesting biased attitude of the police, Mr. Murthy contended that the investigators securing signatures of the panches on panchanama and seizure report was a classic example. Instead of looking at each lapse or mistake in isolation, if all the mistakes were considered cumulatively, one would easily realise the biased attitude of the police, he said.

Senior advocate L. Ravichander, appearing for one of the respondents, explained that the ACB special court had rejected the investigation of the case by the SIT. Challenging this, the SIT moved the HC by filing a criminal revision case. A single judge of the HC dismissed the criminal revision case, confirming the order of the ACB special court that SIT cannot investigate the case.

In this backdrop, the State government filed the appeal petition challenging another single judge order transferring the case to CBI. “Now, the accused in poaching attempt case should be happy with both SIT and CBI not investigating the case if the State’s appeal against CBI probe was to be allowed,” the senior advocate said.

Three different parties -- accused in the MLAs poaching attempt case, investigating agency (SIT) and de facto complainant Rohith Reddy -- were seeking justice in the matter. The court should extend justice to the accused who were complaining of bias by the SIT and Telangana police, he argued.

Senior counsel Damoder Reddy, appearing for BJP, said the government appealed against the single judge order which dismissed the petition filed by BJP. Referring to the State’s counsel contentions that persons owing allegiance to BJP were tried to destabilise TRS government, Mr. Reddy read out a list of MLAs of different parties who had switched to TRS since 2014.

The CJ observed the courts were not the proper platforms for the political parties to present their contentions. The hearing would be continued on Monday.