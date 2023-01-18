Arguments conclude in MLAs’ poaching attempt case appeal pleas

January 18, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

With arguments in a batch of writ appeals in BRS MLAs’ poaching attempt case concluding on Wednesday, the Telangana High Court adjourned the matters to January 30 for submission of written arguments.

Before beginning his extensive arguments before a Bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji, Supreme Court senior counsel Dushyant Dave appearing for the State requested the Bench to keep the final order in abeyance for 15 days irrespective of its outcome. There is a likelihood of BJP and other parties moving the Supreme Court for an appeal if the State’s appeals are allowed by the High Court.

The State would file appeal petition in the apex court if the High Court dismissed its present appeal petitions. Mr. Dave requested the Bench headed by the CJ to keep in abeyance the final order notwithstanding its outcome. Reading out excerpts of the single judge order transferring investigation of poaching attempt case to CBI, senior counsel said it was a bundle of contradictions and hence required to be set aside.

Neither the BJP nor the accused in the poaching attempt case questioned the content of the First Information Report issued by the Moinabad police of Cyberabad. They did not find any lacunae in the investigation of the case by the SIT. In this backdrop, quashing the probe done by the SIT was not justified, he contended.

Citing some verdicts, senior counsel argued that the apex court had ruled that investigation by police should not be scuttled at a nascent stage. Referring to the single judge order, Mr. Dave said the judge observed that investigation was not properly done but he did not explain what was the lacuna in the probe.

It had been more than two months since the SIT had probed the case and collected crucial digital evidence in the case which was approved by the forensic science experts. All the efforts made by the SIT would be wasted if the case was transferred to another agency at this stage, he said.