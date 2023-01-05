Arguments commence in State’s plea over CBI probe, to continue today

January 05, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana High Court on Thursday heard extensive arguments, which will continue on Friday, in the appeal petition filed by State government challenging single judge’s order transferring investigation into case of BRS MLAs’ poaching to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

While Supreme Court senior counsel Dushyant Dave sought to set aside the single judge order observing that it caused devastating prejudice to public interest, HC senior advocate D.V. Sitaram Murthy contended that it was justified in the backdrop of crucial evidence leakage resulting in prejudice to the accused. Both lawyers presented exhaustive arguments, reading out multiple judgements of Supreme Court and different HCs supporting their contentions for over four hours. Gandra Mohan Rao, senior HC advocate, appearing for MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy (de facto complainant in poaching attempt case) too submitted his points.

Remarking that the single judge order had a series of infirmities, Mr. Dave said on one hand it said the allegations of bias made against Telangana Chief Minister were vague and on the other it concluded the CM’s press conference caused prejudice to the accused. “The verdict said CBI should proceed with de novo investigation which is unheard of,” in such cases, the SC senior advocate said. By transferring the case to CBI, the judge “declared complete distrust in the State police,” he said.

Seeking to know how the revelations made by the CM in the press conference by presenting video and audio records of the trap in farmhouse caused prejudice to the accused, Mr. Dave said the accused were not innocent. In fact, some of them were powerful accused, he said. Stating that the judgement referred to CM’s political remarks made in the press conference, the senior advocate said that “he is CM and leader of a party”. Nothing wrong for the Chief Minister to explain when the expectations of billions of voters who voted for MLAs or the party were likely to suffer with someone luring their leaders with bribe, he said.

Mr. Dave questioned what was wrong in making public the secretly recorded evidence in the poaching attempt case (trap case). The accused were caught luring the MLAs. At the most, revelation of their conspiracy should be an “embarrassment” to them. But they cannot claim it caused prejudice, he argued. The accused could have said the evidence was concocted, the investigation was improper but they cannot say it caused prejudice to them, the lawyer said.

Advocate Sitaram Murthy said the aggrieved party can seek for investigation by an independent agency even if there was an apprehension of bias. “They need not prove the bias,” he said. Mr. Murthy contended that the accused did not seek for investigation by agency other than Telangana police on the merits of the case. The focus was on the bias of the investigators. The conduct of panchanama on one day and securing signatures of the panches the next day was a clear indication of the bias of the police, he said.