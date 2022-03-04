Argument on Clubhouse results in vandalism in Telangana

The Hindu Bureau March 04, 2022 07:39 IST

A drunken argument on Clubhouse, a social audio mobile application, resulted in vandalism in a lounge bar at Madhapur here on March 2 night. Madhapur inspector P. Ravindra Prasad said that around 11 pm, a group of 10 youngsters in an inebriated condition went to the lounge bar and started shouting by taking the name of a person. “They hurdled abuses and threw away the chairs and tables in the bar and pushed the staff and attempted to attack them when they tried to stop them,” he said. When the police reached the spot, they took one person into custody, while others managed to escape. According to Mr. Prasad, an abusive argument between two unknown people on Clubhouse resulted in the vandalism at the lounge bar. “During the argument in the app, one of them asked the other to come to the lounge bar to physically face him and settle the ‘verbal fight’. The group which created nuisance was in search of the other person, who apparently came and went away before they reached. “All of them in drunken condition and were booked for vandalism and nuisance,” the inspector said.



