Arekapudi Gandhi among 30 served notices following attack on BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy’s residence

Published - September 12, 2024 09:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Over 30 people, including Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, have been served summon notices under Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following an attack on BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy’s residence at Kondapur on Thursday.

According to Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, over 30 individuals involved in the attack were detained in Gachibowli and Narsingi police stations to contain the tension. They were later released with notices.

A case was booked on charges of criminal trespass, rioting, unlawful assembly, damaging property and attempt to murder, after Mr. Kaushik Reddy filed a police complaint.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at the Cyberabad Police Commissioner’s office as BRS leaders, including Mr. Kaushik Reddy, Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao, party general secretary R.S. Praveen Kumar, and several party supporters staged a protest seeking prompt police action. Later, they were evicted and taken to an unknown location.

Police detained those who continued to protest even after submission of their representation to Cyberabad Joint Commissioner (Traffic) D. Joel Davis.

Tight security

Presuming that BRS leaders and supporters could join the ongoing protest in Hyderabad on Friday, Cyberabad police have increased vigilance and security across the region. A large police force will be deployed on major junctions and key areas.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.